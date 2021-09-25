The Witcher season 3 officially announced

During its global fan event TUDUM, Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher season 3 is officially in the works. The news came from the series’ showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

In Netflix’s event, Witcher fans were definitely spoilt for choice. We got a trailer for The Witcher season 2 as well as a teaser clip that gave us a first look at Geralt’s new adventure. Paired with the two videos, fans received behind the scenes footage of The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming prequel miniseries to The Witcher, in a detailed set tour. However, one of the most exciting pieces of news that the streamer dropped came from Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who confirmed that we can already look forward to another season of the hit fantasy series.

That’s right, The Witcher season 3 is definitely in the works, so fans can probably expect that the upcoming season will end on a juicy cliff-hanger. However, only time will tell what Geralt’s future holds. No plot hints, a release date or other information, were given about the third season. But that is somewhat understandable as Season 2 hasn’t been released yet, and there would be an uproar if any major spoilers were exposed.

The upcoming season of The Witcher will see Henry Cavill, of DCEU fame, return as the leading character Geralt of Rivia. Joining Cavil, the show will feature the acting talents of Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. You can watch the trailer for The Witcher season 2 below:

The Witcher season 2 is scheduled to release on December 17 and will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.