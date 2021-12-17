The Witcher season 2 is now on Netflix

After two years of waiting, Henry Cavill, of DCEU fame, is making his Geralt of Rivia comeback. That’s right, fantasy lovers, The Witcher season 2 is finally here and is now available to watch on the streaming service Netflix for all your demon hunting and coin tossing convenience.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books of the same name, The Witcher has become one of Netflix‘s most popular TV series since season 1 hit our small screens back in 2019. Telling the story of the monster hunter Geralt, played by Cavill, The Witcher is an action-packed epic full of blood, magic and plenty of drama. At the end of season one, we saw the battle of Sodden Hill, Geralt’s love interest and powerful sorceress Yennefer have a fiery incident, and Geralt meeting his “destiny” and adoptive daughter Ciri after a whole season of anticipation. So, needless to say, fans have been waiting anxiously for the Witcher season 2 to drop.

Luckily as of December 17 2021, Netflix has released all eight episodes of the new season, allowing fans to binge the next chapter in the fantastical story.

The Netflix TV series’ new season features episodes that have a runtime ranging from 40 minutes to an hour. The script is based on the books Blood Elves and the beginning of Time Contempt in Sapkowski’s literary series. In the new instalment, fans will see Geralt and Ciri’s relationship develop and get more information about our favourite characters’ backstories.

Joining Cavill in the cast is Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir. If you decide to watch all the episodes straight away, don’t worry because Netflix has revealed that The Witcher season 3 is already in the works, so rest easy and binge to your heart’s content. The hit series won’t be ending anytime soon.

The Witcher season 2 is streaming exclusively on Netflix now. If you are after more streaming fantasy, why not check over our guides to Shadow and Bone season 2 or Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series.