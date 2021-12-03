The Witcher season 2 gets “deeper” with Yennefer

Since premiering back in 2019, Netflix’s adaption of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher has taken the world by storm. The TV series’ first season, starring Henry Cavill as the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, ended with an explosive bang, and fans are anxious about The Witcher Season 2. Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer in the fantasy series, answered fans prayers for an update on the show and has teased some exciting developments about her character.

At the end of The Witcher season 1, we saw Yennefer’s fate left in a state of limbo as she disappeared during the Battle of Sodden Hill. However, fans can rest easy, as it has been confirmed in recent trailers that Yennefer is alive and well in The Witcher season 2. In the teaser clips, it is hinted that Nilfgaardian forces discover her. But there are still plenty of questions surrounding her survival or what her next character arc will be.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Chalotra offered some insight into what we can expect from Yennefer in The Witcher season 2. According to the star’s hints, the character will still hold onto her core essence but will experience situations that will shift her perspective and outlook, giving us an in-depth, and “deeper” look at the character.

“She’s the same Yennefer. She doesn’t take no for an answer. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, that will never change,” Chalotra said. “But there are a lot of things this season – or, people this season – that really change her perspective on things. So, you get deeper into Yennefer.”

Chalotra didn’t offer any details about what these events that change Yennefer’s perspective may be. It is also still unclear how her character managed to survive the events of The Battle of Sodden Hill – where she unleashed her inner chaos and channelled a massive stream of fire. Only time will tell what role Yennefer will play in the next instalment of the popular Netflix TV series. Stay tuned for updates.

The Witcher season 2 will release exclusively on the streaming service Netflix on December 17. If you are after more movie magic, here is our list of the best fantasy movies of all time.