The Witcher season 3 starting production early 2022

During its global fan event, TUDUM, in September 2021, Netflix announced that The Witcher season 3 was officially in the works. Now, even before season 2 has been released, we have word that filming for the latest chapter in the hit Netflix TV series will soon be underway. According to a new listing on Production Weekly, as spotted by Redanian Intelligence, Geralt’s next adventure will start filming at the beginning of 2022.

Although we are still waiting for The Witcher season 2 to drop on the streaming service, it seems like Netflix is wasting no time on cracking on with the fantasy story. The newest listing from Production Weekly revealed that The Witcher season 3, currently under the working title Mysterious Monsters, will start production “in the first quarter of 2022”. This means that filming for the show is planned to begin anywhere from January to March.

Another fascinating snippet of information revealed from Production Weekly’s listing is that the upcoming season will move its production hub from Arborfield Studios to Longcross Studios. Arborfield Studios is where the first season was filmed, and Longcross Studios is the company behind other binge-worthy TV series such as Call the Midwife, and Broadchurch. We are curious to see how the studio change will affect the upcoming season.

It should be noted that these dates for The Witcher season 3 aren’t set in stone. Thanks to Covid-19, season 2 of The Witcher had to adapt to lockdown restrictions. Its production was switched from on-location filming to studio filming in 2020, as the pandemic hit crew and cast. Just like in The Witcher season 2’s production, unforeseen circumstances can happen and put a wrench in the works for The Witcher season 3, especially as we are still amid a global pandemic.

You can watch the trailer for The Witcher season 2 below:

So far, there is no firm release date for The Witcher season 3. However, The Witcher season 2 is expected to release on Netflix come December. The second season will see Henry Cavill, of DCEU fame, return as the show’s demon-hunting protagonist, Geralt of Rivia. Joining him in the cast lineup is Freya Allan (Gunpowder Milkshake) as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) as Yennefer.

The Witcher season 2 is set to release on December 17 and will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.