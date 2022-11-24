How many seasons of The Witcher will there be? The Witcher is one of the best fantasy series around, and at its best is just as good as anything from the world of Westeros or Middle-earth. The TV series has also been hugely popular among audiences, and before the release of Squid Game and the drama series Bridgerton, was the most-watched original Netflix series.

The Witcher follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he fights to protect Princess Ciri from some of the biggest threats on the continent. It’s packed full of brutal action sequences, excellent production design, and a fair amount of steamy romance too. So, The Witcher is one of the most popular series around. But how many seasons of The Witcher will there be?

We know there will be at least four seasons of The Witcher, in addition to one season of The Witcher: Blood Origin, an upcoming second anime movie, and a family-friendly animated series. So, all in total there’s going to be at least six seasons worth of The Witcher content, and two movies.

While Henry Cavill will no longer play Geralt after The Witcher season 3, we know that there will (at least) be a season 4 of The Witcher because Liam Hemsworth has already been cast, and spotted, in the role. Beyond that, it’s not clear how long the main series of The Witcher is going to run, and Netflix hasn’t publicly commissioned further seasons of The Witcher beyond that, yet.

Whether we get more of Geralt after The Witcher season 4 will depend on viewing figures, but there’s so much lore and so many stories from Andrzej Sapkowski that the fantasy thriller series has almost endless potential to keep running and running.

