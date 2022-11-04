The Witcher: who is Geralt’s true love?

Who is Geralt’s true love? No fantasy series is complete without moments of romance, and the Netflix series The Witcher is no exception. Helmed by Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia (for now, at least), The Witcher is a TV series adapted from The Witcher novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Like the books, The Witcher series follows Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher, as he travels across the Continent hunting down monsters and defending those who need defending. He’s a mutated, magic-using warrior, able to cut down the toughest of opponents as we see countless times in the series. Despite their strength, Witchers are also outcasts from normal human society, and Geralt rarely receives a warm-reception when he turns up to solve a problem.

However, that doesn’t hinder Geralt’s romantic chances. In fact, through The Witcher (as well as in the books and video games) Geralt is a certified magnet for female attention. We see his various trysts with several women, but who is Geralt’s true love?

Who is Geralt’s true love?

In The Witcher series on the streaming service Netflix, Geralt’s true love in Yennefer of Vengerberg, or simply Yen, as he calls her. The two share many tender romantic moments, and it’s clear that Yennefer is the person who Geralt cares for most alongside the Princess Ciri, who he has taken under his wing.

Geralt and Yennefer’s relationship hasn’t always been straightforward, and will no doubt continue to be turbulent, but there is a huge spark between the pair, and mutual love and affection. However, there are other women who Geralt has seemed close to loving before, or at least has been willing to spend a night with. In the very first episode of The Witcher, Geralt develops an affection for Renfri and it seemed as is if the two might have a future romance. Unfortunately, he had to kill her. So, that ended that.

In the books and video games, Geralt also has either a short fling or more extended relationship with the Termerian sorceress Triss Merigold. However, in the action series, there doesn’t appear to be any romantic seed between the pair and they appear to be on strictly friendly terms, for now. For more fantastical fun, check out our guide to the best fantasy movies. Or, to stick with the world of The Witcher, check out our guide to the upcoming The Witcher Blood Origin.