The Night Manager season 2 release date, cast – everything we know

When is The Night Manager season 2 release date? It’s been a while since we last got to see Tom Hiddleston step into the shoes of Jonathan Pine, since The Night Manager season 1 was last on our screens a lengthy 7 years ago.

But now, there seems to be some lucky news for fans. It seems that a second season of the thriller series is finally in the works, and will see Tom Hiddleston stepping out of the MCU once again to give us another instalment of the white-knuckle TV series.

Since we love a good spy movie, The Night Manager was undoubtedly a hit since it managed to accomplish the same thrills in TV form. An adaptation of the John le Carré novel of the same name, the drama series hooked audiences from day one and left everyone wanting more. Well, here we are, and here’s everything we know about The Night Manager season 2 release date, cast, and more.

The Night Manager season 2 release date speculation

As of March 2023, there is no confirmed The Night Manager season 2 release date.

And, technically speaking, it hasn’t even been confirmed by the BBC yet. But according to Deadline, it’s on the way. The second series will be a collaboration between Amazon Prime and the BBC, and though it has yet to be officially greenlit, it is apparently set to receive a 2 season order.

David Farr, who wrote the original adaptation, is set to return to pen season 2.

With filming is theorised to start later this year in London and South America, it’s unlikely that we’d be seeing a season 2 hit our screens before the end of the year, meaning that if the second season does go ahead, it would probably arrive in 2024.

The Night Manager season 2 cast speculation

While there is no official cast list yet, Tom Hiddleston is likely set to reprise his role as Jonathan Pine as part of the The Night Manager season 2 cast.

The first season was stacked high with star power, including the likes of Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Debicki, Hugh Laurie, and Tom Hollander.

Considering that the first season heavily implied the death of Hugh Laurie’s Roper, it’s not certain as to whether the actor would reprise his role in the second season. But this is a twisty spy story just as much as any other, so it’s worth not ruling anything out.

Laurie himself seems to think that there’s a possibility, since he dropped a mysterious hint to Deadline way back in 2017 as to the fate of his character, saying: “You don’t see me die…”

However, Tom Hollander almost definitely won’t be back as Lance ‘Corky’ Corkoran, since he actually did meet his end in the previous season. Sorry, Corky.

Here’s the expected The Night Manager season 2 cast:

Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine

Elizabeth Debicki as Jed Marshall

Olivia Coleman as Angela Burr

Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne

Michael Nardone as Frisky

Hovik Keuchkerian as Tabby

Adeel Akhtar as Rob Singhal

Tobias Menzies as Geoffrey Dromgoole

The Night Manager season 2 plot speculation

There’s no official The Night Manager season 2 plot confirmed just yet, though we can likely assume that Jonathan Pine will have to face another dangerous challenge.

According to reports, the newest season will see Pine learn of Roper’s demise (that is, of course, if it’s actually true), meaning he is set to encounter new trials and foes. The next series would also meet Pine in the present day, after the first season took place in 2015.

The season 1 finale left us with a lot of character arcs coming to a close, including Roper being taken away by humiliated and dangerous buyers, and Jed reuniting with her son.

Whether season 2 would pick up with all the other supporting characters or sees Pine starting a new journey completely afresh with a new group of accomplices and enemies remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure and keep you updated as and when we know more.

