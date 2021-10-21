The Matrix Resurrections gets R-rating

It’s been confirmed that The Matrix: Resurrections is continuing the beloved science fiction movie franchise in mature fashion. According to the Motion Picture Association of America, the upcoming action movie will take an example from past films in the dystopian series and be rated R.

The MPAA’s rating for the Matrix 4 reads: “Rated R for violence and some language”. This essentially puts it in line with the same atmosphere and content seen in past movies in the franchise. The first Matrix film got an R rating in 1999 for “sci-fi violence and brief language”. Its sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, was awarded the rating for “prolonged, intense violence, some bad language and a brief, sensual sex scene”. The Matrix Revolutions got the same rating for “sci-fi violence and brief sexual content.” While the Matrix 4’s description is relatively tame compared to some of its predecessors, skipping sexual content, its R-rating will help it stand out during its release.

Currently, The Matrix: Resurrections is scheduled to drop in theatres a week after the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is likely to receive a PG-13 rating. By positioning itself as the more ‘adult’ film in the camp and targeting a different demographic, the studio has given itself a better shot at maximising its box office earnings.

The past three Matrix movies have all made over $1.2 billion so far. The Matrix Reloaded raked in an impressive $739.4 million by itself. If The Matrix 4 manages to recapture the box-office success of the first sequel to the dystopian franchise, The Matrix may overtake James Wan’s Conjuring movies (currently grossing over $2 billion) and become the most profitable R-rated franchise on record.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix: Resurrections will see Neo (Keanu Reeves ) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) reunite in an all-new sci-fi, action-heavy adventure. Fans will be able to see the next chapter on December 22 in the US and on December 22 in the UK.