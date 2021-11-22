The original Matrix is heading to IMAX theatres for the first time

In anticipation of the release of The Matrix Resurrections, the original 1999 film is going to be shown in IMAX for the very first time. It will be for two nights only, in US cinemas, with The Matrix coming to IMAX on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

As reported in Collider, President of Warner Bros Pictures Domestic Distribution, Jeff Goldstein said, “The Matrix kicked off a truly singular film franchise that has continued to entertain audiences and influence the industry since 1999.”

He continued; “We’re thrilled to partner with IMAX on another first for the fans who’ve waited more than 20 years to see The Matrix in this format, and for moviegoers who will discover this incredible ongoing story for the first time, just in time for The Matrix Resurrections to hit theatres for the holidays.”

Adding to Goldstein’s excitement for The Matrix’s special IMAX release, President of IMAX Entertainment, Megan Colligan, said; “With excitement building around The Matrix Resurrections, this is the perfect time to experience the film that started it all in a way it’s never been seen before. The Matrix forever changed the visual language of epic filmmaking and we’re very excited for fans everywhere to be able to enjoy this groundbreaking film for the first time in IMAX.”

Although the original movie was a blockbuster hit, the only titles in the franchise to make their way to the IMAX screen have been the sequels. In fact, 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded was the very first Warner Bros Pictures film to get the IMAX makeover.

The Matrix Resurrections is set twenty years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions (2003), with Neo (Keanu Reeves) trying to lead a normal life in San Francisco. Of course, he gets inevitably drawn back into The Matrix, with returning cast-members Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be stepping into Laurence Fishburne’s iconic role of Morpheus.

The Matrix Resurrections has a release date of December 22, 2021.