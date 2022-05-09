Sandra Bullock’s new movie Lost City heading to Paramount Plus early

The delightfully charming adventure rom-com The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe is heading to Paramount Plus in the US on May 10, which is sooner than expected. The streamer also announced it is premiering the movie in the UK, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy later this year. Paramount Plus launches in the UK in June.

The Lost City sees romance author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) swept up in an exotic jungle adventure that is straight out of the pages of one of her books. When billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps Loretta, in the hopes she can lead him to the fabled lost city, her himbo cover model Alan (Channing Tatum) launches a rescue attempt… in a Bajaj Qute quadricycle.

Alan isn’t the only hero who sets out in pursuit of Sage – there’s also her agent Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and handsome son-of-a-weather-man Jack Trainer (the actual Brad Pitt). The movie is a modern version of Romancing the Stone (1984) which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

The Lost City has grossed over $160 million in theatres, so the decision to release it on streaming-at-home early isn’t because it was a flop. With the massive success of Bridgerton season 2 and The Lost City, romance fans will be hoping that more rom-coms and other types of romantic TV and movies will now be greenlit.

The Lost City directors Adam and Aaron Nee are currently working on The Masters of the Universe movie for Netflix. Channing Tatum is currently filming Magic Mike 3 and Daniel Radcliffe will next be seen in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt both star in upcoming action comedy Bullet Train.

The Lost City is full of belly laughs – if you’re looking for other places to find a giggle, check out our guide to the best comedy movies.