Brad Pitt’s new action movie Bullet Train gets incredible first trailer

If you’re in the market for high-octane assassins, action, accents and Staying Alive – then we’ve got the trailer for you. Our first look at David Leitch’s Bullet Train is here and as Leitch is the man behind John Wick and Atomic Blonde, the level of cool neon-drenched high-kicks and nifty gun-play is gonna be off the charts. The action movie will be in theatres from July 15.

Four assassins, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and Andrew Koji are joined by Brad Pitt in a bucket hat – another assassin – but one who wants to do his job without violence. His boss is Maria Beetle, played by Sandra Bullock. He’s sent onto the train to retrieve a briefcase, but quickly realises that he’s not the only one after it and that he’s going to have to take down the other assassins in order to complete his mission.

The movie also stars Joey King, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada, and an almost unrecognisable Michael Shannon. By the sounds of the accents in the trailer, it sounds like both Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry are joining Aaron Taylor-Johnson in play Brits.

Over a backdrop of a Japanese version of Staying Alive, Pitt’s Ladybug quickly realises that his new mantra; “if you put peace out in the world, you get peace back” is not going to hold sway for long. A white-suited Bad Bunny stabs him, a blonde Zazie Beetz stabs the briefcase and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a fetching waistcoat tries to attack him with a saucepan.

You can watch the trailer below;

While we wait for more updates on Bullet Train, check out our guides to the best action movies and the best spy movies.