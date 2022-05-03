First teaser for Al Yankovic movie brings the weird

Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al Yankovic has been one of the best casting stories of the year, and everyone has been keen to see any images or footage of the upcoming biopic that we can lay our hands on. Well, the good news is that we now have a teaser trailer for the musical comedy movie, which is coming this Autumn to the Roku Channel.

The teaser starts by reminding us that Weird Al has 6 Platinum Records and 5 Grammys, and segues into Al singing his popular hit “Like a Surgeon” to the tune of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.” There’s plenty of shots of Radcliffe’s Yankovic wielding an accordion, which is what the fans will want to see. The short tease ends with Al saying; “what can I say? I’m full of surprises.”

The synopsis certainly has us excited for what’s to come; “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like Eat It and Like a Surgeon to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

We haven’t seen too many images from the movie yet, but one – of Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna – has certainly caused a stir. Mare of Easttown’s Emmy winner Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss play Weird Al’s parents, and Rainn Wilson plays Dr Demento.

When Radcliffe’s casting was first announced, Weird Al said; “I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

You can watch the wonderfully weird teaser below;

If you’re more familiar with Daniel Radcliffe from a little-known series of fantasy movies, check out our guide to the best Harry Potter characters.