Middle-earth celebrates the best Lord of the Rings anniversary today

Good things don’t happen in Middle-earth very often, when you think about it. You know, on account of the whole saga regarding that pesky piece of jewelry and the evil wizards and everything. But, today is Hobbit Day, so there is cause for celebration.

The Lord of the Rings really is full of doom and gloom for the most part. One marathon of the Lord of the Rings movies in order will be enough to leave you cowering in a corner worrying about big eyes in the sky and faceless horsemen of the apocalypse. But, among the best Lord of the Rings characters, there’s some joy to be had, too.

Especially today, for September 22 is officially Hobbit Day. The reason being, this date is the birthday of both Frodo Baggins and Bilbo Baggins. Happy birthday, chaps!

Frodo, played by Elijah Wood in the Lord of the Rings cast, is the cousin and adoptive heir to Bilbo, played by Martin Freeman in the later Hobbit prequel trilogy. Though they share the same birthday, Bilbo is 78 years Frodo’s senior.

Of course, both these charming Hobbits have been in possession of the One Ring in their time, too. They share plenty in common, and though they have their low-points, they have brought joy to so many during their time on screen in the best fantasy movies.

How will you celebrate Hobbit day? For us, it’s a lovely walk around our own personal Shire (garden) in the morning, followed by a large tankard of mead and second breakfast, a quick trip up to Mordor to see the sights, followed by a hearty supper of potatoes.

