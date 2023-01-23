Why are the Fireflies dead in The Last of Us TV series episode 2?

While take some liberties, The Last of Us TV show is largely following the course of Naughty Dog's game, and that includes an attempted rendezvous with the Fireflies for Joel, Ellie, and Tess.

It doesn’t go to plan, though, and The Last of Us TV series episode 2 carries on just as the PS5 game does; battered and nihilistic. Joel and Ellie lose Tess, something that isn’t any easier in the TV series for those familiar with the source material.

Still, in the thick of it all, you might be left wondering, why are the Fireflies dead in The Last of Us episode 2? We can answer for you, but spoilers: if involves some zombies! In a horror series? Shocking, we know.

Why are the Fireflies dead in The Last of Us episode 2?

The Fireflies are dead in The Last of Us episode 2 because one of them became infected, creating a paranoid shoot-out among the small group. At least, that’s the reading provided by Joel when he takes a look at all the bodies. Their positioning fits his version of events, all in a circle like a Western.

These Fireflies were meant to be Joel, Tess, and Ellie’s welcome party. The plan was to hand Ellie over, in exchange for a vehicle that Joel and Tess could drive onward to Wyoming. Joel wants to find his brother Tommy, and they were all going to settle away from the Quarantine Zones, where FEDRA’s become a fascist dictatorship.

Sadly, nothing can ever be that simple in this world. Infected are alerted to their presence, causing a swarm of Runners towards the building. Mere minutes to decide what to do, Tess, who was bitten by a Clicker, sacrifices herself to buy Ellie and Joel time to escape.

They do, and the main story as we know it, about them wandering through post-outbreak America, kicks off.

You can watch The Last of Us through NOW in the UK, and HBO Max in the US.