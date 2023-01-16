The Last of Us TV series – does the dog survive?

Does the dog survive the Last of Us TV series? After years of anticipation, The Last of Us has been adapted by HBO for television. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play Joel and Ellie, respectively, the main survivors in the horrific quest across America.

They’re joined in the horror series by a large The Last of Us TV series cast that includes stars like Gabriel Luna and Nick Offerman, as well as a friendly pooch who appears in the first episode. Even those who have played the PS5 game The Last of Us Part 1 will be new to our canine compatriot.

The inclusion of any pet necessitates one question: does it live? So, does the dog survive The Last of Us TV series? We won’t beat around, the bush, read on to find out.

Does the dog survive in The Last of Us TV series?

We’re happy to report that yes, the dog survives The Last of Us TV series. From what we see of it, anyway. The canine was the first to notice something was up with Joel’s neighbours, and when the infected older woman snapped, the pet ran as fast as it could.

Ellie runs into the animal, and tries to bring it back, before it becomes clear this is one The Last of Us character who has zero intentions of sticking around anyone who’s been anywhere near the Cordyceps. A smart creature.

We’d like to think the dog then lived out a long, happy life just wandering through the forests, avoiding the infected as much as possible. Honestly, if Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann taking ideas for a spin-off thriller series, there’s a free one.

