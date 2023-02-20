The Last of Us episode 7 bringing in fan-favourite character

The Last of Us TV series left us on a cliffhanger for episode 6, but now something very exciting is about to happen. As seen in the teaser for episode 7, Riley, a beloved The Last of Us character, is finally coming into the horror series.

Played by Storm Reid in The Last of Us cast, Riley was Ellie’s best friend when they were in school on the Boston compound. Inseparable, Riley eventually disappears to join the Fireflies, returning to offer Ellie a place in the rebel movement. Their final hangout together is captured in the horror game The Last of Us: Left Behind, a DLC for Naughty Dog’s original.

From the trailer, it looks like Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have adapted the storyline almost exactly as it is in the source material. If this is true, expect even more heartache in the drama series.

Although there’s been plenty of that already, we are heading towards the climax now. Joel and Ellie just left Tommy and his outpost, where they’ve been offered a place once everything is all over.

This trip down memory lane comes after a big twist after Joel gets into a bloody scuffle with some raiders. Infected and Cordyceps are not the only thing to worry about in this dystopian wasteland, as the show is now teaching us.

Brace yourselves; more tears are coming. Our guides to FEDRA, bloaters, and clickers will give you more info on the production, and have a look at our new movies guide to see what else you can watch. The Last of Us is available on NOW in the UK and HBO Max in the US.