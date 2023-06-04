The Great season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is The Great season 4 release date, and what else do we know about the return of the historical comedy series? With the dramatic new season now having come and gone, fans of Elle Fanning’s The Great are desperate to know what happens in the next chapter of her character’s story.

The new season saw some seismic shifts in power and lots of death, so season 4 of The Great would be significantly different from previous seasons of the drama series. Despite all the change, we’re hopeful that it would continue the trend of being one of the best TV series around.

But what is the status of The Great season 4? Will Elle Fanning make her return as the Russian ruler? Here’s everything we know about The Great season 4 release date, cast, plot and more, as well as plenty of good old-fashioned speculation.

The Great season 4 release date speculation

The earliest possible release date for The Great season 4 would be in mid 2025. This is because season 4 hasn’t yet been confirmed, meaning that no production has begun on the next season of the show.

Also factoring in the 2023 Writers Strike, it seems highly likely that there will be a significant break before The Great returns with a season 4, if that happens at all. The good news is that the lead star of The Great cast, Elle Fanning, has said she’s open to more seasons, especially as the scope for change within the show is huge after the events of season 3.

Then again, if all the various factors result in The Great coming to an end with season 3 – and there never being a season 4 – at least it will have gone out on a high, with a fairly conclusive ending.

The Great season 4 cast speculation

The big omission for the cast of The Great season 4 would be Nicholas Hoult and Sacha Dhawan as Peter (and Pugachev) and Orlo respectively. Aside from their absences, all the main cast and characters would return for The Great season 4 led by Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great.

As with previous seasons, this cast would be supplemented by cameos and other minor additions (we can only hope for the return of Gillian Anderson). However, with season 4 still waiting to be greenlit we’re still some time away from any official confirmed names.

The Great season 4 cast list speculation:

Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great

Phoebe Fox as Marial

Belinda Bromilow as Aunt Elizabeth

Adam Godley as Archie

Gwilym Lee as Grigor

Charity Wakefield as Georgina

Douglas Hodge as General Velementov

Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady

Florence Keith-Roach as Tatyana

What is The Great season 4 about?

The plot of The Great season 4 would focus on Catherine adapting to life without her husband Peter following on from his death, and would explore how she cemented her legacy as one of history’s great rulers.

Anyone who knows The Great true story will be aware that Catherine the Great’s life changed completely after the death of her husband, and it enabled her to lead more effectively and focus on her passions.

Of course, because The Great loves to depart from the true story there would also be plenty of unexpected twists. Would Catherine enter a new romance? Will she have challengers? It’s all up in the air, for now.

The Great season 4 trailer speculation

There is no trailer for The Great season 4 as it hasn’t begun filming yet. However, a trailer for new season would drop a few months before its eventual release date.

In the meantime, check out this charming video of Fanning and Hoult testing their knowledge of each other.

Where can I watch The Great season 4?

The Great season 4 will likely debut on Hulu upon its release, with all episodes dropping at once.

In the UK, it’s not quite so simple although it seems as though fans will be able to catch up through streaming service Amazon Prime Video with the Lionsgate Plus add on.

How many episodes will The Great season 4 have?

The Great season 4 would have 10 episodes just like each of the previous seasons, unless it decides to break the trend.

