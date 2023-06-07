The Expendables 4 trailer promises more action then ever before

After nine years of waiting, we finally have The Expendables 4 trailer folks, and trust us, it doesn’t disappoint. Lionsgate officially released the first teaser for the upcoming action movie on June 7, 2023, which fans have been waiting for since 2014.

It may have been a long gap between the new movie and The Expendables 3, but this adrenaline-filled clip serves as a reminder that good things are worth waiting for. Directed by Scott Waugh, the trailer gives fans a brief look at the future story, which involves The Expendables being drawn into a war between an arms dealer and his massive private army.

So, needless to say, there are plenty of bullets flying, a couple of explosions, and some badass one-liners, too, in The Expendables 4. Basically, from the brief teaser, it looks like Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Jason Statham are all back and deadlier than ever.

The trailer also gives us our first look at some fresh franchise faces joining The Expendables family, such as 50 Cent, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa. You can watch The Expendables 4 trailer below to catch all the action for yourself.

The teaser is thrilling, packed with violence and style, and personally, we can’t wait to see how the rest of the flick plays out. This will be Sylvester Stallone’s last Expendables movie, so we are expecting drama and for the star to retire from the franchise with a bang. Fingers crossed that the upcoming thriller movie does one of its leading star’s legacies justice!

The Expendables 4 hits cinemas on September 22, 2023. While we wait for the film, fans can check out Stallone’s past work with our guide on how to watch all the Rocky movies in order and everything we know about Tulsa King season 2.

Or if Jason Statham is more your speed, here’s everything you need to know about The Meg 2. We also have a list of the best movies of all time.