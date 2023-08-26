The Equalizer 3 cast, characters, and actors

Who is in The Equalizer 3 cast? Prepare to be equalized. Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall for the final (?) time.

The Equalizer has become to Denzel Washington what John Wick is for Keanu Reeves; a chance to show off his pure awesomeness and bad-assery. One of the best action movie series around, we’ve so far seen Washington’s character McCall fight against and alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal, David Harbour, and more.

Now his final adventure beckons and as The Equalizer 3 release date edges closer we’re hoping this could be the actor’s best movie yet as McCall. This time, he’s spending his retirement in a small seaside Italian village before being rudely awakened by a Mafia plot. In anticipation for the new movie, here’s everything you need to know about The Equalizer 3 cast, including their chances of being equalized (killed).

The main The Equalizer 3 cast and character list:

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall Dakota Fanning as Emma Collins Eugenio Mastrandrea as Gio Bonucci David Denman as Frank Conroy Sonia Ben Ammar as Chiara Bonucci Remo Girone as Enzo Arisio Gaia Scodellaro as Aminah Andrea Scarduzio as Vincent Quaranta

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall

The man who needs no introduction, Denzel Washington is a Hollywood legend and Oscar winner from a stunning nine nominations. His best role to date is likely still in the dark thriller Training Day, but the actor’s versatility has also seen him take on Shakespeare in 2021’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, and he’s playing a leading role in next year’s Gladiator 2.

In The Equalizer movies Washington stars as DIA agent, and former marine, Robert McCall. You don’t want to get on the wrong side of him, and he probably knows approximately 486 ways to end your life. Now, he’s taking things easy in the Italian village on the country’s southern coast. That is, until the baddies come knocking.

Chances of being equalized: 72%. This is his ‘final adventure’ after all, and Robert McCall was never destined for a quiet retirement. We think he’ll die saving the village.

Dakota Fanning as Emma Collins

Dakota Fanning is a veteran at this point, having begun her career as a child actor. In the early to mid 2000s, she starred in hits such as War of the Worlds (a vastly underrated Steven Spielberg movie), Charlotte’s Web, and Man on Fire. The last of these is an action thriller in which she starred alongside… Denzel Washington. Some things never change.

Now, she returns to Washington’s side as Emma Collins. So, what do we know about Emma Collins? Not a lot. In the trailer for the movie, we see her asking McCall some awkward questions about dead bodies on a farm, so it looks like she might be a journalist.

Chances of being equalized: 16%. She’ll face some danger, sure, but her death seems unlikely. Perhaps McCall will die to save her?

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Gio Bonucci

The majority of the rest of the cast are southern European, which makes sense as The Equalizer 3 is set in southern Europe. Leading the supporting cast is Eugenio Mastrandrea as Gio Bonucci. You might recognize Mastrandrea from Netflix’s romantic drama series From Scratch, opposite Zoe Saldana.

Chances of being equalized: 50%. We don’t know much about Gio. He could be a baddie, or he could be working alongside McCall.

David Denman as Frank Conroy

David Denman from The Office! What are you doing here, in danger of being equalized? The American actor is still best known for his role as Pam’s ex-fiance in the sitcom. More recently, he played a leading role in HBO’s Mare of Eastown as Frank Sheehan.

Chances of being equalized: 64%. There’s only room for one American in southern Italy.

Sonia Ben Ammar as Chiara Bonucci

Starring as Chiara Bonucci in The Equalizer 3 cast is Sonia Ben Ammar. She’s a Tunisian model who has recently made the jump to acting, and if you’re a fan of horror movies you’ll know her from her recent appearance in 2022’s Scream as Liv McKenzie. Her character meets a sticky end there, so that doesn’t bode well for her chances against the equalization of McCall.

Chances of being equalized: 47%. Like Gio, she’s an unknown.

Remo Girone as Enzo Arisio

He might not be a household name, but Remo Girone is an Italian acting legend of the stage and screen. If you do know his face, and are left thinking, “Why do I know this man’s face?” that’s because he starred as a mob boss in Ben Affleck’s 2016 film Live by Night, and had a supporting role as Enzo Ferrari in the Oscar nominated movie Ford v Ferrari.

Chances of being equalized: 84%. He’ll be killed and we’ll all feel sad because he’s sweet. This will be a catalyst to pull McCall deeper into the action.

Gaia Scodellaro as Aminah

Before subjecting herself to McCall’s equalizing whims, Gaia Scodellaro starred in the critically acclaimed You Me and the Apocalypse opposite Rob Lowe, and the Western series That Dirty Black Bag. From the trailer, we know that her character Aminah has a close relationship with ‘Roberto’ McCall, and could be an instigating factor in his return to the frontline.

Chances of being equalized: 39%. She looks like McCall’s love interest here which simultaneously protects her, and puts her in danger.

Andrea Scarduzio as Vincent Quaranta

In the trailer for The Equalizer 3 trailer we see what looks like a pair of Italian mafia bosses staring angrily across the sea on a boat. One of those is Andrea Scarduzio as Vincent Quaranta; a man who’s villainous-looking face is practically begging to be equalized. He’s going to be one of the baddies who McCall faces up against, which means his fate is probably already sealed. Scarduzio recently starred in the new Mission Impossible movie.

Chances of being equalized: 100%. He’s the main baddie, of course he’s going to get equalized.

The complete The Equalizer 3 cast list

If you’re wanting a total breakdown of every single actor in the film, you can find all that information below.

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall

Dakota Fanning as Emma Collins

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Gio Bonucci

David Denman as Frank Conroy

Sonia Ben Ammar as Chiara Bonucci

Remo Girone as Enzo Arisio

Gaia Scodellaro as Aminah

Andrea Scarduzio as Vincent Quaranta

Andrea Dodero as Marco Quaranta

Salvatore Ruocco as Salvatore

Daniele Perrone as Angelo

Zakaria Hamza as Khalid

Manuela Tasciotti as Carmela

Dea Lanzaro as Gabriella Bonucci

Alessandro Pess as Viking

Niccolò Fav as Marco’s Thug

Alessandro Xavier De Silva as Marco’s Thug

Adolfo Margiotta as Chief Barella

Niccolò Senni as Stefano

Bruno Bilotta as Lorenzo Vitale

Adriano Sabrie as Vitale’s Grandson

Valerio Da Silva as Sicilian Investigator

Giampiero Rotoli as Barella’s Lieutenant

Isabella Delle Monache as Trattoria Server

Salvatore Ruocco as Vincent’s Man

Daniele Ornatelli as News Reporter

Luigi Catani as Teen Thug

Giovanni Trombetta as Hard Man at Winery

Gianluigi Scilla as Hard Man at Winery

Danilo Capuzi as Hard Man at Winery

Giovanni Scotti as Barista

Marta Zoffoli as Teacher

Marco Giuliani as Evicted Husband

Simona Distefano as Evicted Wife

Mauro Cremonini as Man in Wheelchair

Arcangelo Iannace as Seasoned Carabiniere

Beatrice Aiello as News Reporter #2

Agostino Chiummariello as Bride’s Father

Mariarosaria Mingione as Bride

Marco Cicalese as Groom

Diego Riace as Monster

Lucia Zott as Old Woman on Stairs

Cristiano Pittarello as Vincent’s Guard

Melissa Leo as Susan Plummer

And that’s it on The Equalizer 3 cast. If you’re still wanting more, check out our picks for the best Denzel Washington movies and see what’s going on with the Gladiator 2 release date, and the Dune 2 release date.

Or, keep going with the thrills with our choices for the best thriller movies of all time, and the best thriller series. If you’re just looking for action, you might want to read our John Wick 4 review to relive that instant modern-classic.