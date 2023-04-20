Will there be a The Diplomat season 2? This article contains minor spoilers for The Diplomat on Netflix.

One of the new best thriller series of 2023 has arrived, with a cast featuring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear, and more. Of course, we’re talking about The Diplomat which has debuted on streaming service Netflix.

The Diplomat follows the journey of a new ambassador to the UK from the US, Kate Wyler played by Keri Russell, as she has to deal with escalating international pressures and threats. With its focus on politics and power, and with all its thrills and action, it’s been compared in some ways to fellow Netflix series The Night Agent. Now that the first season is all here, what do we know about The Diplomat season 2?

Will there be a The Diplomat season 2?

There has been no current announcement about the status of The Diplomat season 2. Whether or not the show gets renewed will depend on two major factors.

First, the cast and crew will have to want to return. Second, the show ill have to justify its second season through strong audience watch-numbers and other metrics like many people finish the season, and how much the season gets re-watched.

So, if you love The Diplomat and want to see a second season you have to do watch the show through to the end and get other people to do the same.

That's it for now on The Diplomat season 2. We'll be back with more news as we get it.