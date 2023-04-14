What do we know about Florida Man season 2? There’s a new Netflix series in town from Ozark’s Jason Bateman, and the show already has its fans.

Florida man is a comedy thriller series on streaming service Netflix, which is – essentially – based on an old meme about some of the shenanigans that go on in the East Coast state. Without getting into spoilers, the show embraces that craziness and puts it into a drama series about a struggling ex-cop. Here’s what we know about Florida Man season 2.

Will there be a Florida Man season 2?

Florida Man season 2 has not been confirmed. The TV series has neither been cancelled or renewed, and given that it has only recently dropped, audiences shouldn’t expect any major news for a little while yet.

However, when considering Florida Man season 2 it is worth bearing in mind that the crime comedy series is described as a limited series so there might not be a second season, even if it performs well.

For now, fans of the show will have to enjoy what they’ve got, and if they’re desperate for more Florida Man then a rewatch could already be beckoning.

