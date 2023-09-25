What is the age rating for The Creator? Gareth Edwards, the mastermind behind some of the biggest and boldest science fiction movies of the last two decades, has a new movie in cinemas. But is it suitable for the whole family?

Now, if you’ve not heard of The Creator, where have you been? The film’s already being touted as one of the best science fiction movies of the year, and it’s certainly one of the 2023 movies we’ve been most excited about. Of course, if you’ve seen Edwards’ work before, you’ll know he’s not afraid to explore more adult themes.

So, is The Creator appropriate for children? Well, we’ve broken down what the MPA and the BBFC have to say, and we’ll be including our own thoughts on the matter when The Creator review embargo lifts.

The Creator age rating

The Creator has been rated PG-13 by the MPA, and they warn that the film contains scenes of violence, some bloody images, and strong language.

In the UK, the BBFC has rated the film as a 12A again warning that The Creator contains scenes of violence, infrequent strong language, and prolonged scenes of threat.

On the BBFC website, the censor writes that “Whilst older children will find this fast-paced sci-fi drama concerning a battle between humans and AI technology exciting and thrilling, prolonged scenes of threat and violence may be too intense for younger children.”

If you think The Creator sounds a little intense for your kids, then why not show them something from our list of the best robot movies? We’ve also got a guide to the best kids movies, as well if your young ‘uns aren’t old enough to deal with the existential terror of AI.

That’s not all, though. We’ve got an exhaustive list of the best movies ever made and individual articles on some upcoming films that are sure to be firm faves with younger readers. So check out our guides to the Frozen 3 release date and the Inside Out 2 release date. Finally, be sure to check out our list of all the new movies coming this year.