Where can I watch The Adam Project? Director Shaun Levy and his leading man Ryan Reynolds demonstrated they make a formidable double act with the 2021 smash hit comedy movie, Free Guy. Now the pair are hoping to recreate that magic with their new science fiction movie, The Adam Project.

Conceived initially as a Tom Cruise picture, The Adam Project began life at Paramount in 2012. Unfortunately, the film, like so many, fell into development hell. That is until Netflix stepped in and revived the project bringing Levy on to direct and Reynolds to star. The action movie tells the story of Adam (Reynolds), a time-travelling pilot who crash lands in 2022.

Trapped but wanting to save the future, Adam turns to the only person in that time that he knows can help him, his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobel). Reynolds isn’t the only star attached though Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener and Alex Mallari Jr all-star in the film, as do Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, reuniting for the first time since 13 Going on 30.

How to watch The Adam Project: Can I stream Ryan Reynold’s new movie?

Good news, Ryan Reynolds fans! Here in the UK, The Adam Project will be available to stream on Netflix from 08:00 on 11/04/22.

If you’re living in the US meanwhile and desperate to watch the film, you’re going to have to stay up late as the film comes out at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET in your neck of the woods.

