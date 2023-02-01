Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 release date speculation and more

What is the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 release date? Who knew watching a man navigate an altnerate dimension in the form of a blue slime could be so gripping, and yet here we are.

The first two seasons of the anime series established it as one of the most charming new anime currently running. If you’re unfamiliar, the premise is what it says on the tin: a regular man is killed and transported to another world where he’s turned into a gooey anime character named Rimiru. Could happen to any of us!

The fantasy series, based on the manga by Fuse, is full of jokes and tropey self-awareness. Now that the anime movie Scarlet Bond has come and gone, we look to the future – when is the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 release date? Step right this way!

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 release date speculation

We don’t know the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 release date, however new episodes are in the pipeline. During the Japanese release of the fantasy movie Scarlet Bond, studio Eight Bit confirmed another season was in production.

There was no timeline given for when fans can get a peak, but going by previous seasons, the wait should be short enough. It was less than two years between the first and second seasons, though the film and pandemic no doubt affected schedules somewhat. We’ll keep you informed.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 3 plot speculation

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 plot will continue on Rimiru’s time as a demon lord. At the end of season 2, he’d renamed the Demons Lords to Octogram, to reflect a new era for the land and its regions.

Laplace has been setup as the main anime villain going forward, murdering Roy after finding out that Clayman is dead. We can only wait and see how that manifests, since right now Rimiru can beat up most anyone relatively easily. The Scarlet Bond ending didn’t impact this any, tying up loose ends as it did.

Where can you watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3?

You’ll be able to watch Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 on Crunchyroll in both the US and Britain. The service has both previous seasons, and will have Scarlet Bond once that finishes its theatrical run.

