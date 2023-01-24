When is the Edens Zero season 2 release date? There are so many great manga adaptations out there it can be hard to keep track of them all, but we’re here to build the hype for the return of Shiki Granbell and the rest of the gang with Edens Zero season 2.

Edens Zero is an anime series based on the acclaimed manga which was written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima. The story takes place in the Grand Shiki Cosmos, where humans, aliens, and robots co-exist within four smaller cosmoses, with each section of the universe representing the four seasons of spring, summer, autumn, and winter. The TV series boasts some of the best anime characters of all time, who navigate space dragons, planet-eating monsters, and alternate dimensions.

Sounds fun, right? Well, we can’t wait for the Edens Zero season 2 release date, and we’ve gathered all the information in the cosmos for you right here.

Edens Zero season 2 release date speculation

The Edens Zero season 2 release date is set for April 2023, though the exact date of the premiere is currently unknown. That’s the release plan for Japan, but audiences outside of Japan may have to wait until August 2023 to catch the show.

This would track with the first season of the fantasy series, which premiered in Japan in April 2021, before making its way to Western audiences via the streaming service Netflix four months later.

Edens Zero season 2 trailer

There is an Edens Zero season 2 trailer, albeit only a teaser. The clip was released back in September 2022 to get fans excited, but you’ll have to understand Japanese to get the most out of the trailer. Check it out below.

Edens Zero season 2 plot speculation

The Edens Zero season 2 plot will see Shiki Granbell, Rebecca Bluegarden, and Happy the Cat continue their journey into the cosmos in search of the legendary goddess known only as Mother.

With the very fabric of space and time in disarray, war breaking out across the cosmos, and the evil Edens One regime threatening to destroy Mother, Shiki and the Edens Zero team are going to have their hands full dealing with the anime villains in season 2, that’s for sure.

Exact details haven’t been released just yet, but we can always look to the manga source material. Season 1 covered everything up to the manga’s Sun Jewel arc. Season 2 will start from the Belial Gore Arc, meaning the next instalment will essentially start from chapter 69 of the manga.

Edens Zero season 2 cast speculation

The entire Edens Zero season 2 cast will be the same as it was for season 1, with all the voice actors returning for more.

Takuma Terashima will play the lead role as Shiki, with Mikako Komatsu back as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya voicing Happy the Cat.

We will also hear Shiori Izawa as E.M.Pino, Shiki Aoki as Homura Kougetsu, and Hiromichi Tezuka as Weisz Steiner.

Where can I watch Edens Zero season 2?

While the first season of Eden Zeros was available for US and UK audiences through Netflix, there’s a good chance Eden Zeros season 2 will come to Disney Plus instead.

That’s because Japanese publishing company Kodansha and Walt Disney Company forged a new, long-term partnership at the end of 2022, which will likely see the Edens Zero property fall under the House of Mouse and its streaming platform from now on.

That’s all we know about the Edens Zero season 2 release date for now, but we’ll keep you in the loop whenever anything changes. Until then, check out our guides to great anime like the Demon Slayer season 3 release date and the One Punch Man season 3 release date.