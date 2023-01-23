Will there be a That ’90s Show season 2? Nostalgia hit like a ton of bricks when Netflix released the sequel TV series to the beloved 90s series – That ’70s Show – on January 2023. Set 20 years after its predecessor, That ’90s Show, follows the daughter of Eric and Donna Forman as summer break hits.

There are laughs, cameos, young love, and plenty of drama in That ’90s Show as Leia and her friends navigate adolescence and come into their own. In short, the new comedy series has it all when it comes to being a watchable sitcom. And with that in mind, fans are already wondering what is in store for Leia Forman as she sits in the same basement as her folks and hangs out with her colourful bunch of friends.

Well, The Digital Fix is here to answer all your questions regarding the future of the Forman household and the new TV series. Here we go over if there will be a That ’90s Show season 2, and break down what future storylines could be heading to our small screens.

Will there be a That ’90s Show season 2?

Currently, there is no confirmation for a That ’90s Show season 2 over at Netflix. However, that doesn’t mean that the comedy series won’t be renewed at all. In fact, future plans for That ’90s Show have already been discussed by the series creators Terry and Bonnie Turner and Mark Brazil.

According to actors Reyno Doi and Maxwell Donovan, the crew and Netflix have envisioned future seasons released in the summer. “I think their plan was to do it every season in the summer. I think they [the Turners] said that in the interview,” Doi explains while speaking to Collider. “That’s what I’ve heard, too, from (the creators) the Turners. Yeah,” Donovan adds.

With this in mind, it sounds like, if it does get renewed, That ’90s Show season 2 will show us a new summer vacation for Leia. The format will probably see her coming back to visit her grandparents once again, but this time as an older and wiser teen.

In the new season, we will likely see how Leia changed as a person and how her school life is now after the events of season 1 enriched her outlook on life. We will also probably see what happens to Leia’s love life after she and Jay had to do a long-distance relationship for a year. Oh, and then there is that strange tension between Leia and Nate too. (we can’t forget about a potential love triangle, can we?)

In short, while a That ’90s Show season 2 isn’t a done deal just yet, it isn’t dead in the water either. There is plenty of stories to tell, and whether we see a follow-up depends on Netflix’s decision.

