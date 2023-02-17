Tetris movie release date, plot, cast, and more

What is the Tetris movie release date, and what else do we know about the new Taron Egerton movie? Announced back in 2020, we’ve all been waiting for more news about the Tetris movie.

The new movie, which stars Taron Egerton in the lead, is set to be a stylish drama movie giving audiences the hair-raising backstory behind the development of the Tetris videogame. No, that isn’t a joke: it really does look very exciting.

Since it was first revealed, there have been far more questions about the Tetris movie than answers. Now that the first trailer’s here, and with the Tetris movie release date not too far away, we’re here to change that with our guide to everything you need to know about the upcoming thriller movie.

Tetris movie release date

The Tetris movie release date is scheduled for March 31, 2023. It will debut on streaming service Apple TV Plus, so you’ll need to fire up that subscription if you want to watch the Tetris movie when it drops. Because it is an Apple TV Plus original, it will not be available on any other streaming platforms.

What is the Tetris movie plot

The Tetris movie plot is set to explore the creation of the Tetris videogame, against the backdrop of geo-political turmoil. That means the Tetris movie is based on a true story, and will especially be focussing on Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) as he tries to solve a licensing dispute which could see Tetris sold alongside Nintendo’s Game Boy.

In other words, the Tetris movie plot is about the background to the release of Tetris, and the influences that led to its success. Anyone who loves the game will be interested in that, surely.

Who is in the Tetris movie cast?

The Tetris movie cast will be led by Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers. Alongside him will be stars like Ben Miles (who you’ll recognise from the Andor cast) as well Toby Jones in the role of Robert Stein.

The Tetris movie cast includes:

Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers

Toby Jones as Robert Stein

Ben Miles as Howard Lincoln

Matthew Marsh as Mikhail Gorbachev

Nikita Yefremov as Alexey Pajitnov

Roger Allam as Robert Maxwell

Anthony Boyle as Kevin Maxwell

Togo Igawa as Hiroshi Yamauchi

Ken Yamamura as Minoru Arakawa

Rick Yune as Larry

Tetris movie trailer

There is a Tetris movie trailer, and it gave a look at the plot and tone of the movie, which looks far more like some kind of political thriller than a video game movie. Given that it’s actually a movie based on a true story, though, perhaps that’s no surprise. Check it out for yourself below.

