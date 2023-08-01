Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem ending explained

What happens in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem ending? The reptilian heroes of many comics books and at least one excellent TV series are back, and this time they’re on the big screen in animated form. There’s never been more Turtle Power than this.

With Mutant Mayhem, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have returned with one of the best movies of the year. In a 2023 that has already given us some of the best animated movies in recent memory with Across the Spider-Verse and, bizarrely, Puss in Boots, this stands out as a real gem, as we wrote in our Mutant Mayhem review.

The movie pits the young turtles against the mutant Superfly (Ice Cube). Our four heroes just want to be able to live in the real world, but Superfly tries to convince them that humans will never think of mutants as heroes. But is he right? Let’s have a chat about what happens in the Mutant Mayhem ending. Spoilers ahead, naturally.

What happens in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem ending?

The Mutant Mayhem ending pits the four turtles and their new mutant buddies against a kaiju-sized version of Superfly, who is trying to destroy New York City.

The turtles wind up in pretty big trouble when they try to foil Superfly’s initial plan to kill all humans using the mutant ooze. They find themselves captured by Cynthia Utrom, who wants to use them to create an army of mutant super-soldiers.

They are eventually freed and manage to convince Superfly’s mutant henchmen that killing all of the human beings on Earth is a bad idea. They rise up and push Superfly into his machine, crushing him beneath it. Unfortunately, the ooze bomb detonates underwater, transforming Superfly into a skyscraper-sized hybrid made up of various sea creatures.

The news media reacts to this attack by lumping all of the mutants in as city-destroying menaces, including the turtles. April breaks into the news building to set the record straight with her own report, conquering her nerves about speaking in public.

Donatello remembers a lesson from the anime series Attack on Titan about massive creatures having weaknesses on the back of their neck, which is where Superfly’s blowhole is. Eventually, the turtles and the other mutants manage to get the vial into the weak spot, and Superfly explodes as his various animal parts de-mutate.

This rehabilitates the turtles as heroes, and they receive the applause of the city. And now, even better, they get to live their dream of taking off their masks and going to high school. Meanwhile, Splinter and the cockroach-mutant Scumbug then have cinema’s most disgusting kiss. It’s really gross.

What happens in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem post-credit scene?

The Mutant Mayhem post-credit scene introduces the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain Shredder.

In a packed mid-credits sequence, we learn that the turtles are living their best lives at school. Donatello has joined a like-minded group of nerdy hobbyists, Raphael is channeling his aggression into wrestling, and Mikey has joined an improv troupe.

Leonardo and April, meanwhile, are working on a story about the Techno Cosmic Research Institute and Cynthia Utrom. Before that, though, they go to prom together – as friends, of course.

We then see Cynthia, determined to capture the turtles and with a now normal-sized Superfly trapped in a glass jar. She wants to track down her foes and declares, “Bring me the Shredder.” We then see the classic villain very briefly from behind. The Mutant Mayhem 2 release date can’t come soon enough.

Learn more about the world of TMNT with our Jeff Rowe interview, in which we talked about Shredder and pizza – our two favorite topics. You can also find out how to watch Mutant Mayhem on the best streaming services and learn why TMNT nearly had a Superbad reference.

Meanwhile, find out about the other new movies coming your way this year, including The Marvels release date, The Meg 2 release date, and the Dune 2 release date.