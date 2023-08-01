Is MrBeast in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie? The latest adventure for the comic book heroes in a half shell is aimed squarely at Gen Z, as it should be. These characters are teenagers, after all. And with that in mind, there are a few cameos sprinkled in for the target audience to enjoy.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rose to fame off the back of one of the best animated series of the ’90s, but now they’ve got a fresh lick of paint in one of the most original and kinetic new movies of 2023. Honestly, it’s right up there with Barbenheimer.

You can find out more about one of the best movies of the year in our Mutant Mayhem review, but for now we’re turning our attention to the cast and, in particular, a YouTube star. So, is MrBeast in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie? You don’t need to journey into the sewers to find out the answer.

Is MrBeast in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie?

Yes, MrBeast has a voice cameo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. He is credited as “Times Square Guy”, so keep your eyes and ears open when you see the film.

Eagle-eyed viewers will spot MrBeast’s name in the credits, with YouTube’s most-subscribed person popping up for a small role during one of the scenes set in the hubbub of New York City.

This continues a long trend of celebs, including social media stars, delivering voice cameos in the best animated movies. Joe Sugg, for example, has appeared in both A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and the 2022 movie The Amazing Maurice.

