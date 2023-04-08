Ted Lasso season 3 might not give its biggest villain a redemption arc

Ted Lasso is one of the best comedy series on television and, with the current Ted Lasso season 3, it has also provided a truly boo-hiss villain in the shape of Nick Mohammed’s character Nate.

Former mild-mannered kit man Nate experienced a dramatic heel turn at the end of season 2, abandoning Ted and AFC Richmond to become the new manager of rival team West Ham.

This has provided the TV series with a new edge, as the Ted Lasso cast has the strong villain figure it lacked in the second season. Nate seems conflicted, though, and many expect him to get a redemption arc akin to Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies. Mohammed, though, isn’t sure it will be as easy as that.

“There’s a lot of talk about whether Nate gets a redemption arc, and it’s not really for me to comment on. Like a lot of things in Ted Lasso, it’s never clear-cut in that way,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

He added: “There’s a truth to it where it’s neither one nor the other. It’s not yes, he gets fully redeemed or no, he never does. It’s more complex than that, partly because Nate is a complicated character. Yes, he has unfinished business with Ted, and he does get to a place of catharsis, I think, with that, but whatever that means, whether he’s fully forgiven or whatever, we kind of have to wait and see.”

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 this week saw Nate finally go head-to-head with Ted, as West Ham beat Richmond dramatically in a hot-tempered clash featuring more red cards than a gift shop on Valentine’s Day.

It’s an unholy union of the Apple TV show‘s most detestable characters, with Nate working under new West Ham owner Rupert (Anthony Head) – slimy ex-husband of Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham).

