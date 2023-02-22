Is Succession season 4 the end of the drama series?

Is Succession season 4 the end of the show? Since its premiere in 2019, Succession has offered endless thrills and twists and turns. But, as the fourth season approaches, some fans suspect we may be facing the final curtain for the Roy family.

We love Succession here at The Digital Fix. It might even be the very best TV series around right now, and we cannot wait for the Succession season 4 release date to arrive. The idea of this being the last we’ll see of the Waystar Royco crew is not something we’re looking forward to, though.

While every single Succession character is a terrible human being, we love the tension that comes with following their journeys. So, is Succession season 4 the end? Let’s walk and talk, shall we?

Is Succession season 4 the final season of the show?

We don’t know for certain, but star Jeremy Strong has hinted very heavily that Succession season 4 will be the end of the show entirely.

In a recent interview with GQ, the Succession cast member said: “I feel a sense of really wanting to, now that we’re at the one-yard line, finish this season and possibly the show, in a way that delivers a real payload of what this journey has been.”

Now that could mean that Strong is simply looking ahead to the inevitable conclusion of the drama series. But, the article also states Strong “returned to set in January to film the final two episodes of the new season, which could be the final two episodes, period.”

This all sounds pretty ominous, doesn't it? However, we have faith in creator Jesse Armstrong to end the comedy series when the time is right.