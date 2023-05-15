What is the Succession season 4 episode 9 release date? All things must come to an end, and unfortunately for all of us Waystar fans, we are just one episode away from the final outing of Succession.

But, before we all start mourning the conclusion of one of the best TV series ever made, there are still storylines to wrap up and business to be dealt with. Succession isn’t over just yet, and after the events of Succession season 4 episode 8, the race towards the top of the vast media empire has never been as intense as it is right now.

So, with that in mind, The Digital Fix has broken down all the intel that you need to know. From the Succession season 4 episode 9 release date to details on where you can watch the next instalment of the hit drama series – we’ve answered all your burning questions down below.

When is the Succession season 4 episode 9 release date?

The Succession season 4 episode 9 release date is May 21 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US and May 22 at 2 am GMT for the UK.

This is the episode before the big finale, friends, so we definitely recommend that you don’t skip it. Fans can catch the big Succession build-up on HBO Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV if you are based in the UK.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 9?

Succession season 4 episode 9 will be available to watch on HBO Max in the US and via Sky Atlantic or NOW TV in the UK.

To enjoy these aforementioned platforms, fans will need to sign up for the streaming services. HBO Max costs $9.99/per month, and for our UK readers, a NOW TV Entertainment membership costs £9.99/per month.

While we wait for the new episode to drop, fans can now look over our Succession season 4 episode 8 recap. We also have guides to the best Succession characters and everyone in the Succession cast. And, if you fancy a trip down memory lane, we also have a list of all the Succession episodes ranked.

For more top picks, here are all the new movies coming out this year and the best movies of all time.