What is the Succession season 4 episode 6 release date? Waystar is officially changing forever, folks, and after the explosive Gojo-related events of the last episode, fans are dying to know when the Roy family will be back on our small screens.

Succession season 4 is set to end one of the best TV series out right now, and let’s just say that the comedy’s finale isn’t holding back on any punches. So far, we have seen death, betrayals, and now following Succession season 4 episode 5 – a complete power dynamic shift.

Kendall and Roman have a lot to deal with, and to make sure fans don’t miss a second of their upcoming drama, we are here to give you all the info you need. Here is everything you need to know about the Succession season 4 episode 6 release date.

What is the Succession season 4 episode 6 release date?

The Succession season 4 episode 6 release date is April 30 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT in the US, and May 1 at 2 AM GMT for the UK.

Titled ‘Living+’, fans will be able to watch the new episode on HBO Max if they are based in the US. If you are based in the UK, you can watch Succession season 4 episode 6 on Sky Atlantic or on the streaming service NOW TV.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 6?

Succession season 4 episode 6 will be available to watch online via HBO Max in the US and on Sky Atlantic or NOW TV in the UK.

If you are after pure streaming options, your best bet will be Now TV and HBO Max though – and both require a subscription fee. HBO Max costs $9.99/per month, and for our UK readers, a NOW TV Entertainment membership costs £9.99/per month.

For more on the Roy family, here are our guides to the best Succession characters and everyone in the Succession cast. Or why not check out our guide on how to run a media empire, according to Logan Roy, and how many episodes will be in Succession season 4?