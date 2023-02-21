David Harbour thinks Stranger Things season 5 is right time to end

With fans eagerly awaiting the Stranger Things season 5 release date, star David Harbour is always going to be asked questions about one of the best Netflix series available on the streaming service.

Harbour is currently promoting his role in the new movie We Have a Ghost, but has been asked to look ahead to the return of Stranger Things with the TV series preparing to debut its final season imminently.

The actor said he feels great fondness towards the science fiction series and has “bittersweet” feelings about having to say goodbye to police chief Jim Hopper after almost a decade.

Harbour told Discussing Film that his feelings about the future of Stranger Things have definitely changed over the years.

He said: “What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there.”

Despite that sadness, Harbour said it’s time for the Stranger Things cast to spread their wings and explore other roles outside of the streaming juggernaut.

The actor added: “We’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects, and to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

