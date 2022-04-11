Every Stranger Things season 4 episode is more than an hour long

There’s no denying that Stranger Things is one of the most cinematic sci-fi series available on the small screen. From fierce battles with monsters from another dimension, to stunning ’80s set pieces, and epic adventures that would make even Indiana Jones’ eyes water, the Netflix series has it all. And, with the forthcoming season 4, fans will be happy to know that every episode is at least an hour-long!

Stranger Things season 4 is going to be split into two parts – something that streaming service Netflix appear to be doing quite often now – with the first part landing on the platform on May 27, 2022 and the second part coming on July 1.

The minds behind the show, The Duffer Brothers, have already spoken about the huge scale of the next instalment of Stranger Things, and how season 4 ended up being so long they had to break it up. Initially, the plan was for this to be the final season, but we know now that there will be a season 5, too.

It would appear that the scale of the series is so big now, that each episode in the upcoming fourth season will be over 60 minutes long, pushing them closer to a digestible movie rather than an episodic TV series.

In an interview with Deadline, The Duffer Brothers confirmed the runtimes. “I don’t think we have an episode clocking in under an hour – even in Season 1 there were episodes that were like 35 minutes. You kind of forget that. This season, they’re very long, so I think it’s almost double the length of any season,” the pair explained.

It sounds like the challenge of continuing to handle such big storylines would also explain the long wait fans have experienced between season 3 and the new season. “That’s one reason it’s taken so long. It does have this sort of epic quality to it. It’s a different feel, for sure,” they added.