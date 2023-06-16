The darkest Stephen King movie is leaving Netflix next week

It’s impossible to think of a Stephen King movie which isn’t weighed down by dark, heavy themes. In a good way. Now, your chance to watch what might be the darkest of them all, The Mist, is coming to a close as the horror movie is set to depart streaming service Netflix.

The Mist was released in 2007 as an adaptation of the book from the same name from Stephen King. The movie received solid reviews upon its release, while also being a moderate box office hit too. It was even praised by the author himself, who is famously a harsh critic when it comes to adaptations of his work (he doesn’t like The Shining, somehow).

Tracking directly with the plot of the novella, The Mist follows a small town which is impacted by a severe thunderstorm before becoming shrouded in mist. What’s in the mist? Monster; vicious, tentacled monsters. What follows is an exploration of how the inhabitants of the town deal with their fear and tension, and it all leads to some pretty extreme, dark stuff.

While The Mist will be blowing away from Netflix on June 21, 2023, it’s not all bad news. The TV series adaptation of the Stephen King story, which was released in 2017, will still be sticking around.

Starring Evil Dead Rise’s Alyssa Sutherland, the TV take is another solid adaptation though it deviates significantly to King’s original story. If you’re fan of the movie it’s certainly different enough to justify a watch.

Either way, if you’re a fan of King you’re still spoilt for choice when it comes to movies based on books of his, and that’s never going to change. Mike Flanagan will soon be turning The Dark Tower into a TV series, while the new movie The Boogeyman released recently to positive reviews (check out our own The Boogeyman review for more details).

