John Boyega picks worst Star Wars movie of the sequels, and he’s wrong

John Boyega was asked to ranked the Star Wars movies he's in, and while we agree with one choice the actor makes, we have a few thoughts on the others.

John Boyega in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Published:

Star Wars

John Boyega, one of the lucky actors who got to join Star Wars during the Sequel Trilogy, has thrown out a very literal hot take. In an interview over hot sauce — what else — he was asked to rank the sequel Star Wars movies. He’s entitled to his opinion, but we have to say we disagree.

In the questioning, hosted by First We Feast on Twitter, John Boyega‘s asked to place the Star Wars science fiction movies that he’s in from best to worst. He agrees, and running goes as follows: The Force Awakens is the best movie of his time in a galaxy far, far away, then The Rise of Skywalker, and then The Last Jedi is the worst.

We’re sorry, but what? The Last Jedi is worse than The Rise of Skywalker? Than “Somehow, Palpatine returned”? Than Rey discovering a map by just holding a knife up to the horizon? We digress.

Look, we believe The Last Jedi is the best Star Wars movie, so there’s some bias here. We can definitely agree that The Force Awakens was a great action movie that rejuvenated the franchise, at the very least.

Boyega portrayed Star Wars character Finn in the Sequel Trilogy, and his arc left something to be desired. While he started prominent, you can see Finn’s role shrinking if you watch the Star Wars movies in order, and Boyega’s been vocal about issues he had with Lucasfilm while in the Star Wars cast.

YouTube Thumbnail

The Last Jedi has become the most contentious film in Star Wars canon, and if you ever want to tear a group apart, bringing up the sequels, directed by JJ Abrams and Rian Johnson, is an easy way to do so. Since leaving a long, long time ago, Boyega’s made thriller movies like The Woman King and They Killed Tyrone, the latter of which is a Netflix movie available now.

He was also in Breaking, and you can read more about that in our Breaking review. Check out our new on Netflix guide to see what else has been added to the service. Our guides to the Ahsoka release date, The Acolyte release date, and the Skeleton Crew release date will keep you informed on Star Wars, as well.

