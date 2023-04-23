This Star Wars villain broke nearly every lightsaber he touched

Lightsabers might be the most fearsome weapons in the Star Wars galaxy, but in real-life it seems they’re quite fragile. Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show about his recent role in the finale of The Mandalorian season 3, Giancarlo Esposito revealed that he broke a lot of lightsabers on the Star Wars series.

“I did break six lightsabers. The prop guy comes to me on the fifth one, and he’s sweating because he’s not telling anyone that I’m breaking them. He’s just shoving them away. He comes over to me and says, ‘I just want you to know I just have one more. You gotta be careful’.”

Speaking about how he had to be more gentle with the weapons, the Star Wars cast member said, “Because you want to pull your shots. You want to be really careful, but you have to make it look good. We made it through and I got a great, great, great scene and I learned a lot.”

Esposito’s destruction of the lightsabers is likely in reference to his battle with fellow Star Wars characters Din Djarin and Bo-Katan as seen in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8. In the final episode he had a major showdown with the pair, almost beating them before seemingly being killed in an explosion.

Whether or not one of the best Star Wars villains of recent years is actually dead is still up for debate. We know the character is linked to the cloning attempts which would be vital to the return of Emperor Palpatine in the Sequel Trilogy of Star Wars movies, after all.

For now though, Esposito’s Moff Gideon has swung his last lighstsaber. That will come as a relief to the prop department, at least.

For more on Star Wars, check out our guide to The Mandalorian season 4 release date and check out why we think the third season stuck the landing. You can also find out everything you need to know about the new Star Wars movies and learn about the Andor season 2 release date.