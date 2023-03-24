Three new movies might be revealed at Star Wars Celebration

If you’re not into Andor, or if The Mandalorian isn’t your bag, or if you’re generally not so keen on Star Wars series at all, then you’ll have been living off crumbs since we last had a Star Wars movie back in 2019.

Fans of the Star Wars movies will have last been left with The Rise of Skywalker, which divided audiences and left something of a hole in our hearts. And we’ve been waiting for more feature films for what feels like a long, long time now. But now, it seems that we may not have to be waiting for that much longer.

Star Wars Celebration is the Met Gala for George Lucas fans. Entry into its intergalactic gates is about as coveted as a golden ticket for Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. But this year, it sounds like those lucky enough to get a spot will be privy to some very exciting news.

Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider shared on The Hot Mic podcast that Lucasfilm will be announcing not one but three new Star Wars movies at the Star Wars celebration in early April.