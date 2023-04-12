Who is IG-12 in The Mandalorian season 3?

Who is IG-12 in The Mandalorian? We all know about IG-11, the bounty-hunting assassin droid that Kuiil reprogrammed to “nurse and protect.” After the droid sacrificed himself to avoid Stormtroopers capturing Grogu, he became something of a hero in Nevarro, with the planet even erecting a statue of him.

In The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1, the Anzellans begin working to rebuild IG-11, but things don’t go exactly as planned. So, where does IG-12 come into this? Who is IG-12? Read more to find out everything you need to know.

Who is IG-12?

IG-12 is the rebuilt version of IG-11 that is mainly used by Grogu.

As IG-12, the Star Wars droid has become a purely mechanical droid that can be puppeteered by physically smaller Star Wars aliens like Anzellans and Baby Yoda.

To puppeteer IG-12, the user sits in the hollowed-out torso of the droid and uses a number of levers. The user can also communicate with others using buttons that, when pressed, say “yes” or “no” in a mechanical droid voice.

