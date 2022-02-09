The Book of Boba Fett finale ending and post-credit scene explained

After seven chapters, The Book of Boba Fett has finally drawn to a close. It’s been a mixed bag for Star Wars galaxy’s most infamous bounty hunter, but ‘Chapter 7‘ brought the sci-fi series to an exciting if slightly underbaked conclusion. Still, it could have been worse. We could have had another episode set in that damned bacta tank.

The finale saw Boba, Fennec, and his mate from another series Mando finally face off against the Pyke Syndicate, the fish-faced goons who’ve been making life on Tatooine unbearable (or more unbearable than normal).

Of course, in the cut and thrust of the finale, it’s possible you missed some of the series more nuanced points – like ‘what’s that evil Wookie’s name? – or maybe you haven’t watched it and just want to keep up to date with the latest goings-on in a galaxy far, far, away. Well, don’t worry, dear reader, we got up early to watch the episode so we could explain exactly what happened in The Book of Boba Fett’s finale, including the post-credit scene. Warning, spoilers ahead!

What happened at the end of The Book of Boba Fett?

Following an attack on Sanctuary by the Pyke Syndicate, ‘Chapter 7’ of the Book of Boba saw gang warfare break out on the streets of Mos Espa. Outnumbered and outgunned, Fett, Fennec, and Mando holed up in the ruins of Sanctuary, splitting up their forces to ensure the Pykes couldn’t launch a surprise attack while they waited for the people of Freetown to boost their numbers.

Unfortunately, Fett’s crew were unaware that Cad Bane had paid a visit to Free Town after Mando left, killing Cobb Vanth and cowing the people. The Pykes had also set a trap for Fett, bringing in the other Tattooinian crime families to attack the would-be Daiymo’s allies.

With the Pikes pressing their advantage, things look bleak for Boba, Fennec and Mando, who find themselves trapped in the cantina ruins with an army waiting for them outside. Desperate, the former bounty hunter charges Shand with taking out the leaders of the syndicates in one surgical attack, and she escapes the battlefield.

Still, Mando and Fett are left trapped in the cantina ruins, and their chances of survival look grim. Using the Mayor’s assistant as a distraction, the pair of hired guns launch a blistering strike on the army of Pyke soldiers, but they’re outnumbered and find themselves overwhelmed. Just when it seems like all is lost, the people of Freetown arrive to save the helmeted duo.

As the tide of the battle turns, Boba’s allies start to arrive one by one – first the Modders, then Krrsantan – and it’s not long before the Pykes are overwhelmed. Boba doesn’t have long to celebrate, though, as the Pykes weren’t retreating; they were just making way for their big guns – droid tanks protected by void shields.

With their blasters useless against the mechanical weapons, Boba jets off to get his trump card while Mando holds the fort. Unfortunately, even the power of the Darksaber isn’t enough to defeat the two droids, and it’s not long before Mando is split off from the people of Freetown, Modders, and Krrsantan.

With both groups facing imminent death at the claws and blasters of the tanks. Boba makes his glorious return riding on a Rancor which makes short work of the droids with a bit of help from Grogu and Mando. As Fett and his monstrous Pett massacre and much through the Pykes remaining troops, Cad Bane makes his final play.

Offering Fett a duel, the old enemies face each other down the barrel of a gun. Bane briefly gains the upper hand, but Fett’s training with the Tuskens allows him to defeat the Duros bounty hunter stabbing him in the heart and bringing the conflict to an end. Well, almost to an end.

It’s Fennec Shand who lands the final blow on the Syndicate, wiping out their leadership and the other crime families as she does so. With peace now brought to the streets of Mos Espa, Fennec and Boba wander the market as people salute and offer them tribute.

Bored of being daimyo Boba tells Fennec they’re not cut out for this life, but she asks who’d replace them. As Fett and Fennec meet with the Modders and Krrsantan, it’s implied he intends on giving them control of Jabba’s old territory.

Before we cut to credits, we see Mando and Grogu reunited and riding in the chrome bounty hunter’s new ship. As they prepare for a new adventure, the former padawan presses Mando to jump to hyperspace, yelling in delight as his space dad flips the switch, and they leap into infinity.

Book of Boba Fett post-credit scene explained

Boba dropped a tantalising hint as to what the post-credit sting would be at the very end of the episode when he said, “someone was using his bacta tank”. After the credits, it’s revealed to be none other than Cobb Vanth, who’s healing in the chamber’s goo.

It seems that magic healing slime won’t be enough to save the marshall, though, as Boba has also hired the modder doctor to perform some unknown surgery on Vanth, perhaps teasing his resurrection as cyborg-like Fennec.

Is Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett’s last episode?

Yes. Grogu has seemingly abandoned his Jedi training and returned to Mando. At the start of the episode, R2-D2 drops the youngling off at Peli Motto’s scrapyard, and he’s seen wearing the armour that Mando made for him.

The implication is that Grogu has decided his place is with Mando and not the Jedi, perhaps sparing him an untimely demise at the hands of Kylo Ren. It also sets up The Mandalorian season 3, which will see the father and son duo on a new quest to redeem Mando in the eyes of his fellow Mandalorians.

