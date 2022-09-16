Star Wars: Rogue Squadron removed from Disney release schedule

We don’t know much of anything about the upcoming Star Wars movies, and the one we knew most about just got taken off the calendar. In a restructure of its overall slate, Disney has undated Rogue Squadron, the science fiction movie from Patty Jenkins.

Right now, that’s all we know, essentially placing the project in purgatory. Sadly, this isn’t unexpected, as it was reported in November 2021 that Rogue Squadron’s production was delayed indefinitely. Puck News stated this was due to “creative differences” between Jenkins and Lucasfilm, specifically around the script for the action movie.

None of this has been publicly acknowledged until now, with Rogue Squadron suffering what could be a quiet cancellation. The next silver screen venture to a galaxy far, far away will now arrive on December 19, 2025. We don’t know who’s involved in that film as of yet. It could be Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars picture, still in development as of now, or perhaps the first part of Rian Johnson’s planned trilogy.

Before going a long, long time ago, Jenkins directed Wonder Woman for the DCEU. The first 2017 film was widely well-received, helping salvage DC’s franchise after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice divided opinion.

The sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, wasn’t so liked. Jenkins and star Gal Gadot are confirmed for a third adventure movie, though details on that are still minimal for the time being.

This all said we’ve no shortage of Star Wars these days. Star Wars series like Andor, Ahsoka, and The Bad Batch season 2 are all keeping the Force strong. Have a look at our Star Wars timeline if you’re considering a rewatch.