Obi-Wan Kenobi series dropping later, but we get two episodes together

You were the chosen one! You were supposed to release on May 25! Don’t mind us, that’s just what we are yelling at our computer screens at the news that the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series has been pushed back. Don’t worry though, it will be premiering on streaming service Disney Plus just two days later than planned, and we will also get the first two episodes at once now.

The sci-fi series, which will explore the period of time between the third and fourth Star Wars movies, where Obi-Wan is hiding out on Tatooine, was initially set to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25, 2022. The show will now debut on May 27, instead.

It’s a small inconvenience, in the grand scheme of things, and it does come with a side of good news to soften the blow. The series will now premiere with two episodes at once, instead of just one. The news was also made easier to stomach, by the fact that Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, delivered the message.

In a tweet from the official Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter account @obiwankenobi, McGregor appears in a video with the caption “Incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi”. Always nice to hear from an old friend, isn’t it?

“I have some important news. Our premiere date is moving, just a couple of days, from Wednesday, to Friday 27 May,” McGregor explains. “But here’s the exciting part… the first two episodes will premiere together,” he adds.

The Kenobi series follows the successful path trodden by The Mandalorian, and will precede the release of Star Wars: Andor in the fall, as Disney further expands its Star Wars universe on its streaming platform.

McGregor stars, alongside his former co-star Hayden Christensen who returns as Darth Vader. They will be joined by Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, and Idira Varma.