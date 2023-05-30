Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 could still happen, but don’t hold your breath

Fans of Disney Plus‘ Obi-Wan Kenobi have been asking about a second season of the Star Wars series since the finale streamed in 2022. Nothing has been announced about a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 release date, and recent comments have added more doubt.

One of several Star Wars Disney Plus shows, the Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen-led tale followed the titular Jedi in the years after the prequel movie Revenge of the Sith.

New faces also joined the saga in the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast, with the addition of the nefarious Inquisitors — Moses Ingram’s

Reva Sevander was at the forefront of the newbies. However, news on more episodes has been slow, and things aren’t looking up.

Director and executive producer Deborah Chow recently told Deadline she thinks a second season is unlikely, “This was conceived as a limited series; it is closed.”

However, the door doesn’t seem to be shut entirely on more stories from this era of the Star Wars timeline, “There are ten more years before New Hope, so never say never.”

Well, make of that what you will. We might not get more insight into the fan-favorite Jedi master on-screen, but we have Star Wars characters and Jedi explained guides that do a pretty swell job.

For more future duels, check out the Ahsoka release date, The Acolyte release date, and The Skeleton Crew release date. Or, revisit the series finale with our Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 review. You can also check out the best TV series of all time.