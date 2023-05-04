Are the Star Wars movies streaming? How to watch the original trilogy

Are the Star Wars movies streaming? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Star Wars movies, including the original trilogy, prequels, sequels, and more.

First beginning in the ’70s, the Star Wars movie series might be on a short hiatus right now after the end of the Skywalker Saga, but new Star Wars movies are coming. As was announced at Star Wars celebration 2023, three new movies will be added to the current catalogue in the near future. The promise of more is always exciting, but for now, here’s how to watch the Star Wars movies including with streaming options.

Where can I watch the Star Wars movies?

All Star Wars movies are available on the streaming service Disney Plus. In fact, the streaming service even has a whole section dedicated to the franchise, including the movies as well as all the Star Wars series.

The newest of these is Star Wars Visions Volume 2, which (as we say in our Star Wars Visions Volume 2 review) is definitely worth a watch after you’ve caught up with all the Star Wars movies.

You can also watch the Star Wars movies on VOD through Amazon Prime Video.

Are the Star Wars movies streaming?

The Star Wars movies are streaming on Disney Plus, and are also available to stream through VOD on Amazon Prime Video.

Can I watch the Star Wars movies online?

The Star Wars movies are available to watch online through the streaming service Disney Plus in addition to through VOD on Amazon Prime Video.

Is Star Wars on Netflix?

Netflix does not currently provide any streaming options to watch Star Wars, and it is unlikely to going forward. This is because Star Wars is owned by Disney, which streams Star Wars movies on its own platform Disney Plus.

Is Star Wars on Disney Plus?

All Star Wars content is available to watch on Disney Plus. The streaming service even has an entire section dedicated to the franchise, where you can watch all the best movies in the series and the best TV series too.

Is Star Wars on Prime Video?

Star Wars movies are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, but only through VOD where you can either rent the movies or purchase a digital copy.

Are the Star Wars movies on Blu-ray?

The Star Wars movies are available to purchase on Blu-ray.

That’s it on how to watch the Star Wars movies and the relevant streaming options. For more on the franchise, check out our guide to the Star Wars movies ranked and best Star Wars characters. Or read out Return of the Jedi review and our interview with Star Wars Visions director Magdalena Osinska.