Kenobi Disney Plus series could feature Star Wars legend Qui-Gon Jinn

The force is strong with the upcoming Kenobi series, heading for streaming service Disney Plus on May 25, 2022. Not only do we get to say “Hello there” once more to Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi, we will also reportedly see him face off against Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader. And now, the rumours are that we will witness a reunion between Kenobi and his Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn in the new Star Wars TV series.

Qui-Gon Jinn, played by action movie veteran Liam Neeson, may have been sliced in half and fallen to his death after a duel with Darth Maul in the Star Wars movie, The Phantom Menace. But, we know by now that no one really dies in the Star Wars universe, and a return for the Jedi wouldn’t be the first time Star Wars character has canonically resurfaced, albeit previously only in voice form.

The Kenobi series will be set ten years after the events of the third prequel movie, Revenge of the Sith, and will chart the journey of Obi-Wan between the prequel and original trilogy. According to a report from Bespin Bulletin, we could be in line for an actual physical appearance from Neeson, if rumours are to be believed.

Neeson has been asked previously if he was making an appearance in the new Star Wars series, and said that no approach had been made by LucasFilm. But the speculation is picking up as we get closer and closer to the premiere of Kenobi, and a return seems more likely than ever.

A Qui-Gon Jinn appearance definitely makes sense for this series, due to the close bond between the titular character and his fallen master, and of course, Jinn’s relationship with Anakin Skywalker before he turned to the dark side.

Jinn is canonically the first Jedi to figure out how to become a force ghost, which is likely to be the basis of any cameo appearance in Kenobi, as he potentially makes contact with his former Padawan to guide him through this difficult time.

Neeson wouldn’t be the only actor to return to Star Wars in this series either, with Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also reprising their roles as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru Lars respectively. Composer John Williams is also attached to create the music for the Disney Plus series.