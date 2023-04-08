Donald Glover offers an exciting update on Star Wars return

Donald Glover brought pure charisma to one of the best Star Wars characters, and he has hopes to return to the galaxy far, far away.

Donald Glover played Star Wars character Lando Calrissian in Solo

It’s fair to say that the 2018 prequel Solo isn’t anybody’s favourite Star Wars movie. However, just about everybody agreed that Donald Glover’s performance as the Star Wars character Lando Calrissian was a bright spot in the science fiction movie.

Billy Dee Williams played Lando – a morally dubious buddy to Han Solo – in the original Star Wars trilogy, and returned to the Star Wars cast in 2019 for The Rise of Skywalker. In Solo, though, it was Glover in the yellow coat.

Almost as soon as the new movie was released, speculation began that Lando could get a movie or a Star Wars series for himself. Glover has now weighed in with the latest developments.

“We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down,” Glover told GQ in a video interview breaking down his past roles.

He added: “Lando’s like charm incarnate. He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of any more. It’s hard to be the smooth talker nowadays. Where’s the line? That’s also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?”

Glover continued: “I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with.”

We’d certainly love the opportunity to see Glover’s take on Lando again and, with a whole load of new Star Wars movies announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, this universe is clearly expanding more and more.

