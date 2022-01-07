Book of Boba Fett’s Temuera Morrison teases big episode seven surprise

After two episodes dryer than Tatooine’s great Dune Sea Temuera Morrison has promised that The Book of Boba Fett will heat up in the next few episodes. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Morrison and his co-star Ming-Na Wen were asked if we can expect any big surprises in the sci-fi series.

“Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba full of surprises series,” Morrison laughed. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!” Quite what these surprises are we don’t know and neither Morrison nor Wen were keen to elaborate – Lucasfilm must have borrowed those infamous Marvel snipers.

The new Disney Plus series have often saved their most shocking surprises for their series finales. The Mandalorian season 2 had its surprise Luke Skywalker appearance, Loki’s ending revealed Kang and the multiverse, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gave us our first look at Sam Wilson’s Captain America. So we can probably expect something big for the finale.

During the same interview with THR Wen explained how shocked she was to be leading her own Star Wars TV series. “This is something that I fantasized about as a young kid, ten or 11 years old,” she said. “I’d be in my own living room, imagining myself as a Jedi or a female Han Solo. And now it’s happened. So I hope I’m an example that you can make your dreams come true.”

Morrison meanwhile joked that The Book of Boba Fett has given his career a bit of a boost. “What it means to me is like when you go to the shop and check the yoghurt’s used-by date,” he said. “I was getting close to my used-by date. So now, what it means for me is that my used-by date may have moved a little bit forward.”

The Book of Boba Fett streams exclusively on Disney Plus every Wednesday.