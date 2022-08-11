Here’s when every Star Wars: Andor episode will be on Disney Plus

Star Wars: Andor is one of the most highly-anticipated TV series to come to Disney Plus. A prequel to Rogue One, Diego Luna is set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor in a sci-fi series that explores how he became the man we saw in the movie. Andor is the fourth Star Wars series to arrive on Disney Plus following The Mandolorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Along with Diego Luna, other cast members involved with Star Wars: Andor include Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen), Stellan Skarsgård (Luthen Rael), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Fiona Shaw (Maarva), Kyle Soller (Syril Karn), and Denise Gough (Dedra Meero).

It’s also been hinted that fan-favourite Star Wars character K-2SO, may be returning in Star Wars: Andor, with showrunner Tony Gilroy hinting that the character would return “in spectacular fashion”. The series is set to cover the five years leading up to Rogue One, across two seasons.

While season 1 will cover Andor’s first year in the rebellion, season 2 is set to cover the other four, culminating in the opening minutes of Rogue One. The official synopsis for Andor season 1 is as follows: “In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. ”

We can’t wait to see this Andor on our screens again, but you may be wondering when exactly all the action will be hitting the streaming service.

Now, the official Star Wars Twitter has revealed when the 12 episodes of season 1 will drop, with an accompanying message teasing: “This is what revolution looks like.”

Here is when the twelve episodes of Star Wars: Andor will drop:

Episodes 1-3: September 21 Episode 4: September 28 Episode 5: October 5 Episode 6: October 12 Episode 7: October 19 Episode 8: October 26 Episode 9: November 2 Episode 10: November 9 Episode 11: November 16 Episode 12: November 23

If you want to dig deeper into the Star Wars lore, check out our guide ranking all the Star Wars movies. Or, if you want to know more about the people behind these iconic characters, check out our guide to the Star Wars cast.