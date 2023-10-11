Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost sets up Ahsoka season 2 perfectly

Anakin Skywalker made a triumphant live-action return in Ahsoka season 1. Here's how his appearance in the show as a Force Ghost sets up Ahsoka season 2.

anakin-force-ghost

Published:

Star Wars

One of the most surprising parts of Ahsoka was the return of Anakin Skywalker, who was played once again by Hayden Christensen. It marked the second time Christensen played Anakin in a live-action Star Wars show, but unlike Obi-Wan Kenobi, where Anakin primarily appeared as part of flashback sequences, Ahsoka gave us the chance to see him again in the flesh. Well, kind of.

Ahsoka first encountered the Star Wars legend in the closing moments of episode 4, as the Star Wars character appeared to her as a Force ghost with the purpose, he said, of completing her Jedi training. While Ahsoka Tano never appeared in the Star Wars movies in order, her scenes with Anakin Skywalker were crucial in cementing animated Star Wars series like the Clone Wars into the overall Star Wars canon.

Throughout episode 5, Ahsoka (quite literally) confronted her past, sparring both with Anakin and Darth Vader until she was finally able to find peace and balance within herself. Thus, with her strengthened resolve (and a nifty white cloak), Ahsoka was fully prepared to face down Star Wars villains like Morgan Elspeth — which, of course, she did.

YouTube Thumbnail

By the end of Ashoka season 1, she and Sabine decide to stay on Perida to complete the latter’s training, with Anakin’s Force Ghost looking on in the distance. While Ahsoka season 1 leaves a lot of unanswered questions, Anakin watching on Ahsoka trains her own Padawan arguably shows that she’s exactly where she’s supposed to be.

The tension between Masters and Apprentices has been a running theme in season 1 — Ahsoka and Sabine, Anakin and Ahsoka, and Baylan and Shin — but now Ahsoka herself has completed her training and is passing on her wisdom so Sabine can do the same, it really feels like everything has come full circle. Once again, balance is being restored, and given Anakin’s status as the Chosen One, there’s truly no better representation of said balance.

If hearing about Star Wars’ best TV series isn’t enough, check out our guides to the Ahsoka season 2 release date, Star Wars cast, the new Star Wars movies, The Acolyte release date, and the Skeleton Crew release date.

Charlotte is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix. Working primarily with the news team, she helps cover the latest happenings across the MCU, the DCU, and Star Wars.  She also keeps her co-workers updated on the latest social media trends (partly against their will).
Charlotte graduated with an MA in Magazine Journalism in 2021 from City, University of London, but she's been covering entertainment, lifestyle, and the internet as a freelance journalist since 2020. Her previous bylines include The Independent, VICE, Stylist, Glamour, Metro.co.uk, and The Daily Dot, among others. Before The Digital Fix, she interned at Business Insider, and since joining the team, she has covered events like Comic-Con, London Film Festival, and Star Wars Celebration. Just don't ask her about Five Nights at Freddy's and the Bite of '87.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.